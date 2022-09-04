F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 Dutch GP

4 Sep 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing10310
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1201
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3201
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0188
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1175
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0158
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team082
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team066
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team059
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team020
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team019
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri018
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen05
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team05
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing11511
2Scuderia Ferrari4376
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0346
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0125
5McLaren F1 Team0101
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen051
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri 029
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team025
10Williams Racing04
 