Hamilton was leading at Zandvoort when the Safety Car departed with 12 laps to go, but was quickly overtaken by the podium trio including his Mercedes teammate Russell.

He was left swearing down the team radio in anger.

Afterwards, Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell chatted…

Leclerc: Lando was very strong on the hards.

Russell: Was he? I don’t know.

Verstappen watching footage of the race: Oh wow, is that Checo? It’s too flat on the inside.

Leclerc watching Sainz leave the pits: He took five seconds.

Verstappen: Because he stalled. It is very tight.

Leclerc: It is so bad.

Russell watching himself overtake Lewis Hamilton: That was very close.

Leclerc: From the outside I thought you had touched.

Russell on Hamilton: It’s impossible to restart on the used tyre.

Verstappen on Hamilton: He had no grip.

Leclerc: We were pushing so much at the end.