F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 17
Full race results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Singapore Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|59 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 7.595s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 15.305s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 26.133s
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 58.282s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 61.330s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 63.825s
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 65.032s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|+ 66.515s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 74.576s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 93.844s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 97.610s
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|+ 1 Lap
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|DNF
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|DNF
Sergio Perez claimed a sensational victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc by over seven seconds.
It was a long race with all 61 laps not being completed due to the rain conditions.
Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton endured difficult afternoons.
Previous F1 Singapore GP winners
2022 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)