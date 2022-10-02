F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 17

2022 F1 Singapore Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 59 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 7.595s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 15.305s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 26.133s 5 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team + 58.282s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 61.330s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing + 63.825s 8 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 65.032s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team + 66.515s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri + 74.576s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 93.844s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team + 97.610s 13 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team + 1 Lap 14 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team + 1 Lap Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing DNF Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing DNF Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen DNF

Sergio Perez claimed a sensational victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc by over seven seconds.

It was a long race with all 61 laps not being completed due to the rain conditions.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton endured difficult afternoons.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2022 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)