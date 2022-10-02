F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 17

Connor McDonagh's picture
2 Oct 2022
Full race results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Singapore Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing59 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 7.595s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 15.305s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 26.133s
5Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 58.282s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 61.330s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 63.825s
8Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 65.032s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+ 66.515s
10Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri+ 74.576s
11Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 93.844s
12Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team+ 97.610s
13Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team+ 1 Lap
14George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+ 1 Lap
 Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri DNF
 Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF
 Nyck de Vries NEDWilliams RacingDNF
 Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF
 Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams RacingDNF
 Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team OrlenDNF

Sergio Perez claimed a sensational victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc by over seven seconds.

It was a long race with all 61 laps not being completed due to the rain conditions.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton endured difficult afternoons.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2022 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

 