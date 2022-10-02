F1 Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton says “I f***** up big time” in team radio woe

James Dielhenn's picture
2 Oct 2022
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,

Lewis Hamilton said he was “so sorry” in an emotional team radio message after crashing into a wall during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton was vying for the podium in fourth position when he made contact with a wall on Turn 7. He eventually finished ninth.

“I’m so sorry about that guys,” he told Mercedes colleagues via team radio. “I f***** that up big time.”

Max Verstappen said via his Red Bull team radio about the damage to Hamilton’s car: “His wing is going to fall off.”

Hamilton pitted to fit a new front wing soon after.

The seven-time world champion had earlier vented frustration at Carlos Sainz on his radio, saying: “Yeah he just brake-tested me.”

Earlier, Hamilton was at odds with his own engineers when he said: “I told you about these tyres, in future you need to listen to me. No grip.”

 