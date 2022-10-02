Hamilton was vying for the podium in fourth position when he made contact with a wall on Turn 7. He eventually finished ninth.

“I’m so sorry about that guys,” he told Mercedes colleagues via team radio. “I f***** that up big time.”

Max Verstappen said via his Red Bull team radio about the damage to Hamilton’s car: “His wing is going to fall off.”

Hamilton pitted to fit a new front wing soon after.

The seven-time world champion had earlier vented frustration at Carlos Sainz on his radio, saying: “Yeah he just brake-tested me.”

Earlier, Hamilton was at odds with his own engineers when he said: “I told you about these tyres, in future you need to listen to me. No grip.”