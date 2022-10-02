The incredible landmark came after Alonso briefly shared the record with Kimi Raikkonen on 349 starts.

The F1 2022 grid posed in a photo to pay tribute to Alonso’s achievement.

"I will reach 400 for sure, so that's a big number," Alonso said this weekend.

"It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the highest level."

His record is safe for the foreseeable future because, as well as completing this season with Alpine, he is guaranteed a spot in the F1 2023 driver line-up with Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton is the active driver with the next-best amount of race starts - he started for 305th time, 45 behind Alonso, in Singapore.

Alonso is 41-years-old and debuted in F1 in 2001.

He is a two-time world champion, with Renault. He has also represented Minardi, McLaren and Ferrari.