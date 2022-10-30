F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Mexico City GP

Connor McDonagh's picture
30 Oct 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
CMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing14416
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing2280
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3275
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0231
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0216
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1212
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0111
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team082
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team071
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen047
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team036
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team035
13Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team024
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri023
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team013
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 012
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen06
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing02
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing02
22Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing16696
2Scuderia Ferrari4487
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0447
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0153
5McLaren F1 Team0146
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen053
7Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team049
8Haas F1 Team036
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 035
10Williams Racing08
 