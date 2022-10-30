F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Mexico City GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14
|416
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|2
|280
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|275
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|231
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|216
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|212
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|111
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|82
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|47
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|35
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|696
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|487
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|447
|4
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|153
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|146
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|53
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|49
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|36
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|35
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|8