Verstappen had won, his 14th victory of 2022, with Hamilton second and Sergio Perez completing the podium.

But when they met afterwards, their interaction was awkwardly silent and spoke volumes for the relationship between the two top drivers in F1.

Hamilton sat alone, sipping from his water bottle, eyes fixed on a TV screen while Verstappen stood behind, also watching replays from the race. There was a long period of silence where the rivals did not look at each other.

Perez entered and chatted with his Red Bull teammate Verstappen. When they left, Perez and the Mercedes man were happily chatting.

The rivalry that was stoked at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix resurfaced when Verstappen said this week that Hamilton “doesn’t use my name”.

Hamilton clearly said “congrats to Max” after the race in Mexico.

Verstappen is the 2022 champion having won amid the F1 cost cap issue.