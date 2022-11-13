F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 21

2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 71 Laps 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team + 1.529s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 4.051s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 8.441s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team + 9.561s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing + 10.056s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing + 14.080s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 18.690s 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 22.552s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 23.552s 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 26.183s 12 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 29.325s 13 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team + 29.899s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri +31.867s 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing + 36.016s 16 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing + 37.038s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri + 1 Lap DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team DNF Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team DNF Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team

George Russell has taken his first F1 victory, ending Mercedes' win drought in 2022.

Russell dominated the race from pole position, controlling the race as drama ensued behind.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from a collision with Max Verstappen to finish second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso, Verstappen and Sergio Perez.