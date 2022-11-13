F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 21

Connor McDonagh's picture
13 Nov 2022
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian

Full race results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team71 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+ 1.529s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 4.051s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 8.441s
5Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team+ 9.561s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 10.056s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing+ 14.080s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 18.690s
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 22.552s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 23.552s
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 26.183s
12Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 29.325s
13Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team+ 29.899s
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri+31.867s
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+ 36.016s
16Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing+ 37.038s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri + 1 Lap
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team 
DNFDaniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team 
DNFKevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team

George Russell has taken his first F1 victory, ending Mercedes' win drought in 2022.

Russell dominated the race from pole position, controlling the race as drama ensued behind.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from a collision with Max Verstappen to finish second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso, Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

 