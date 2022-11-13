F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 21
Full race results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|71 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|+ 1.529s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 4.051s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 8.441s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 9.561s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 10.056s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|+ 14.080s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 18.690s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 22.552s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 23.552s
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 26.183s
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 29.325s
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 29.899s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+31.867s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+ 36.016s
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|+ 37.038s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 1 Lap
|DNF
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|DNF
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|DNF
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
George Russell has taken his first F1 victory, ending Mercedes' win drought in 2022.
Russell dominated the race from pole position, controlling the race as drama ensued behind.
Lewis Hamilton recovered from a collision with Max Verstappen to finish second ahead of Carlos Sainz.
Charles Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso, Verstappen and Sergio Perez.