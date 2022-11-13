F1 Sao Paulo GP: Lewis Hamilton blamed Max Verstappen for their clash
Lewis Hamilton put the blame onto Max Verstappen for their clash at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers made dramatic contact at Turn 1 shortly after the race resumed after a Safety Car.
Hamilton fumed via his team radio: “That was no racing incident, mate!”
Verstappen said to his team: "He didn't give me space. Where did they expect me to go? He just closed the door. But it doesn't matter."
Sky's Martin Brundle said: "I think Max earned the right to a little more space."
Verstappen needed to pit for a new front wing, coming off worse after the clash.
Hamilton was second, Verstappen third, at the time of contact behind George Russell. But they both dropped down the order as a result.
Verstappen was given a five-second time penalty for the incident.
Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen had already crashed out in the early exchanges, causing the Safety Car.