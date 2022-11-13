The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers made dramatic contact at Turn 1 shortly after the race resumed after a Safety Car.

Hamilton fumed via his team radio: “That was no racing incident, mate!”

Verstappen said to his team: "He didn't give me space. Where did they expect me to go? He just closed the door. But it doesn't matter."

Sky's Martin Brundle said: "I think Max earned the right to a little more space."

Verstappen needed to pit for a new front wing, coming off worse after the clash.

Hamilton was second, Verstappen third, at the time of contact behind George Russell. But they both dropped down the order as a result.

Verstappen was given a five-second time penalty for the incident.

Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen had already crashed out in the early exchanges, causing the Safety Car.