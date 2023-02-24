F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 Lap Times

24 Feb 2023
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.

Lap times at 1pm local (10am UK) on the second day of F1 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 2 
Pos Driver Nat.Team TimeLaps
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m32.486s40
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1m32.969s34
2Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1m33.170s30
4Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.442s41
5Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.490s33
6Sergio PerezMEX Oracle Red Bull Racing1m33.751s60
7Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m34.084s50
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.094s49
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m35.522s42
10Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m37.687s68
Fastest Day 1 Time: 
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m32.837s 

2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s 

Official Bahrain F1 records:
Best lap:
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)
Fastest race lap:
Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005) 

Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. 

It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year. 

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5. 

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams. 

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention. 

 