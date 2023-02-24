F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 Lap Times

F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 2 Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m32.486s 40 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 1m32.969s 34 2 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1m33.170s 30 4 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.442s 41 5 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.490s 33 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.751s 60 7 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m34.084s 50 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.094s 49 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m35.522s 42 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m37.687s 68

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m32.837s

2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s

Official Bahrain F1 records:

Best lap:

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)

Fastest race lap:

Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005)

Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign.

It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year.

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams.

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention.