The Drive To Survive season 5 release date is Friday, February 24, and the third episode centres on a notorious meeting between the F1 team principals at last year’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Mercedes boss Wolff was arguing that rules must be changed to protect against porpoising, after Lewis Hamilton was left injured in Baku by the vicious bouncing of his car, but Red Bull boss Horner insisted it was Wolff’s issue to solve.

How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1 Video of How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1

"I can tell you that all of you are playing a dangerous game," Wolff addressed the other team principals.

"If a car ends in the wall because it's too stiff or it's bottoming out, you are in the **** and I'm going to come after you."

Horner reacted with amusement and suggested that Wolff was only speaking up due to the presence of the Netflix cameras. He insisted the conversation should happen privately.

But Wolff hit back: "I don't care. If you think this is a little game and performance, I tell you, you are very, very wrong."

Then-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto intervened: "No, Toto. Safety is a matter of team responsibility, braking system, suspension.”

An angry Wolff responded sarcastically: "Each of you has found something to limit the problem, congratulations!"

Horner then exploded at Wolff: "Well, change your car! You've got a problem. Change your ****ing car!"

This year, new FIA rules have been brought in to guard against porpoising by forcing all teams to run their cars higher off the ground.