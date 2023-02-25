F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 Lap Times

Lap times at 1pm local time (10am UK) on the third and final day of F1 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain. 

F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 3 
Pos Driver Nat.Team TimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m31.024s42
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.442s56
3Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1m32.075s45
4Sergio PerezMEX Oracle Red Bull Racing1m32.459s49
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.762s40
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.329s 46
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.655s31
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.192s38
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1m36.854s72
10Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri1m38.817s70
Fastest Day 2 Time: 
Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1m31.610s

Fastest Day 1 Time: 
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m32.837s 

2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s 

Official Bahrain F1 records:
Best lap:
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)
Fastest race lap:
Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005) 

Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. 

It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year. 

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5. 

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams. 

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention. 

 