F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 Lap Times

F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 3 Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.024s 42 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.442s 56 3 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 1m32.075s 45 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.459s 49 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.762s 40 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.329s 46 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.655s 31 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m34.192s 38 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1m36.854s 72 10 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m38.817s 70

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1m31.610s

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m32.837s

2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s

Official Bahrain F1 records:

Best lap:

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)

Fastest race lap:

Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005)

Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign.

It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year.

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams.

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention.