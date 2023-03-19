F1 2023 standings: World Championship points after the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
19 Mar 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 on pole position at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Round 2.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing144
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing143
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team027
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team021
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari020
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team020
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team08
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari06
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 00
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
16Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake00
19Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team00
20Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing287
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team041
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team035
4Scuderia Ferrari026
5BWT Alpine F1 Team08
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
7Williams Racing01
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
9McLaren F1 Team00
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 00
 