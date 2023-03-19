Alonso loses 100th F1 podium after second time penalty 

Alonso finished a distant third behind the dominant Red Bulls in Jeddah but was handed a post-race penalty that has denied the Spaniard his 100th career podium in F1.

The two-time world champion was hit with the 10-second time penalty for failing to serve an earlier penalty correctly.

Alonso had recieved a five-second time penalty early in the race for being out of position on the grid, which he served during his pit stop.

However, Aston Martin's rear jackman was seen touching the car in the pits, resulting in a secondary investigation and penalty after the race.

A similar penalty was handed out to Alpine's Esteban Ocon at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The penalty means Alonso has dropped to fourth place, with Mercedes' George Russell promoted onto the podium.