F1 2023 standings: World Championship points after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

2 Apr 2023
F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Australian Grand Prix - Round 3.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing269
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing154
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team045
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team038
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari020
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team020
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team018
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team08
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari06
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
11Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team04
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake02
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
18Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 01
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing3120
2Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team065
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team056
4Scuderia Ferrari026
5McLaren F1 Team012
6BWT Alpine F1 Team08
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
9Williams Racing01
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 01
 