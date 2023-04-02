What did Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso say in the cool down room?

Alonso and Hamilton sat together watching race highlights and commented on the efforts of the Aston Martin driver’s teammate Lance Stroll.

World champion and race winner Verstappen then entered and, at first, Hamilton did not avert his eyes from the television.

Alonso then said to Verstappen? “The first lap was not easy, huh?”

Verstappen approached the other two and replied: “Especially the first restart, or second restart. Because the Safety Car is driving so slowly you can’t put any heat on them. It’s like ice.”

Hamilton looked at Verstappen, nodded, and agreed.

It had the potential to be one of the more awkward cool down room conversations - there is no love lost between Hamilton and either of the other drivers.

But it passed without major incident.

Red Bull have won all three races in 2023 so far, twice via Verstappen who is already on course for a third consecutive championship.