F1 Miami Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin
This is how Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, round five of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin…
|2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|15
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
Red Bull's Sergio Perez starts from pole position, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) joining him on the front row.
Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who secured a sensational fourth for the US-based Haas squad.
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) will start fifth, with George Russell putting his Mercedes sixth.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out of Q3 but will line-up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen, who will start ninth in his Red Bull after making a mistake on his first run before Leclerc's session-ending shunt.
Valtteri Bottas completes the top-10 for Alfa Romeo.
Lewis Hamilton will start down in 13th after getting knocked out in Q2.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll suffered a shock Q1 elimination and will go from 18th.
Florida-born Logan Sargeant will start his home grand prix from 20th after setting the slowest time in qualifying.