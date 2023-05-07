F1 Miami Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 15 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 19 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing

Red Bull's Sergio Perez starts from pole position, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) joining him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who secured a sensational fourth for the US-based Haas squad.

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) will start fifth, with George Russell putting his Mercedes sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out of Q3 but will line-up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen, who will start ninth in his Red Bull after making a mistake on his first run before Leclerc's session-ending shunt.

Valtteri Bottas completes the top-10 for Alfa Romeo.

Lewis Hamilton will start down in 13th after getting knocked out in Q2.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll suffered a shock Q1 elimination and will go from 18th.

Florida-born Logan Sargeant will start his home grand prix from 20th after setting the slowest time in qualifying.