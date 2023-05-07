F1 Miami Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
7 May 2023
F1 Miami Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

This is how Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, round five of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin…

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
14Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
15Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
19Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

Red Bull's Sergio Perez starts from pole position, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) joining him on the front row. 

Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who secured a sensational fourth for the US-based Haas squad. 

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) will start fifth, with George Russell putting his Mercedes sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out of Q3 but will line-up from seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen, who will start ninth in his Red Bull after making a mistake on his first run before Leclerc's session-ending shunt.

Valtteri Bottas completes the top-10 for Alfa Romeo. 

Lewis Hamilton will start down in 13th after getting knocked out in Q2. 

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll suffered a shock Q1 elimination and will go from 18th. 

Florida-born Logan Sargeant will start his home grand prix from 20th after setting the slowest time in qualifying. 