F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
23 Jul 2023
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 takes the chequered flag at the end of the race. Formula 1 World

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix - Round 11.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing9281
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2171
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0139
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0133
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team090
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari087
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari080
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team060
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team045
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team031
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team027
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team016
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing011
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake05
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing11452
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0223
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0184
4Scuderia Ferrari0167
5McLaren F1 Team087
6BWT Alpine F1 Team047
7Williams Racing011
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team011
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake09
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 02