The top three finishers in the Hungarian Grand Prix had a traditional post-race chat to discuss the key talking points from the race.

The main topic was Piastri’s fantastic start from fourth on the grid, moving up to second at Turn 1.

Norris: “I turned but everyone had stopped. Oscar broke early and cut back, and was almost leading.”

Perez: “Piastri took the lead?”

Norris: “No, P2.”

*Verstappen enters the cooldown room*

Norris: “Look at Oscar!” [referencing the TV pictures]

Verstappen: “He’s like thank you very much!”

Piastri and Perez’s intense battle was also shown on the TV screen.

The three drivers audibly went “argh” when Piastri nearly went on the grass.

Perez added: “It got a bit close…”

The chat concluded with tyre talk and strategy choices.