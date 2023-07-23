Verstappen passes Hamilton to give Red Bull record F1 win

McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed an impressive second place for the second successive race after successfully fending off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who completed the podium in third.

Verstappen took the lead at Turn 1 after muscling his way past Hamilton, who also lost out to the fast-starting McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Norris as the seven-time world champion slipped from pole to fifth in the space of three corners.

The Dutchman was in a league of his own as he eased to his seventh victory in a row and ninth win in 11 races this season to extend his championship lead over teammate Perez to 110 points.

Perez rose from ninth on the grid to complete the podium in third after coming out on top of a thrilling scrap with Piastri, who ended up fifth after being overtaken by Hamilton in the closing stages.

Behind fifth-placed Piastri came George Russell, who charged from 18th to sixth, beating Charles Leclerc, whose race was hampered by a slow stop and being hit with a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Carlos Sainz was eighth in the other Ferrari, ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll who completed the points-scoring positions.

Daniel Ricciardo survived contact at the start to finish 13th on his F1 comeback race with AlphaTauri.

The Australian was hit from behind by Zhou Guanyu and was powerless to avoid wiping out both Alpines in a dramatic Turn 1 collision.