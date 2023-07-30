F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix - Round 12.
|2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|314
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|189
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|149
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|148
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|99
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|99
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|92
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|69
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|47
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|35
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|34
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|11
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|5
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|3
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|0
|21
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|0
|2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|503
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|247
|3
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|196
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|191
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|103
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|57
|7
|Williams Racing
|0
|11
|8
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|11
|9
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|9
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|3