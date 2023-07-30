F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

30 Jul 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix - Round 12.

 
2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing10314
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2189
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0149
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0148
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team099
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari099
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari092
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team069
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team047
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team035
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team034
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team022
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing011
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake05
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 03
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
21Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing12503
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0247
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0196
4Scuderia Ferrari0191
5McLaren F1 Team0103
6BWT Alpine F1 Team057
7Williams Racing011
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team011
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake09
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 03