Perez to Lecerc: “You had a good start, no?”

Leclerc: “Yeah but not good enough! You overtook me! It’s impossible.”

Perez: “It’s impossible, huh?”

Leclerc: “You had a good Turn 1, no? On Turn 1, I saw you were close. I said ‘OK’. Either I was going to lift on Eau Rouge or…”

Perez: “I thought you were going to lift.”

Leclerc: “What happened to Carlos?”

Verstappen: “At the start?”

Leclerc: “Was it because of the contact?”

Verstappen: “I’m not sure if he had damage because of the contact. On the floor, maybe.”

Perez: “Lewis couldn’t [inaudible].”

Leclerc: “No. I had to do a lot of saving, towards the end. Were you pushing at the end or just trying to manage the gap?”

Perez: “No, just managing the gap. You?”

Leclerc: “I mean, I was pushing considering I had to save fuel but there wasn’t much, much more to be honest.

“The wind was so…”

Verstappen: “Yeah! I had to hold the steering wheel tight.”

Leclerc: “I did the same as you, I lost the rear at Eau Rouge. It’s horrible.”

Verstappen: “There is a bit more run-off, now, in case. But still, it’s not the corner where you want it to happen.”