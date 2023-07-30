What did Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc talk about in the cooldown room after F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
Podium trio Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc discussed the tricky weather conditions when they met in the cooldown room after the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
Perez to Lecerc: “You had a good start, no?”
Leclerc: “Yeah but not good enough! You overtook me! It’s impossible.”
Perez: “It’s impossible, huh?”
Leclerc: “You had a good Turn 1, no? On Turn 1, I saw you were close. I said ‘OK’. Either I was going to lift on Eau Rouge or…”
Perez: “I thought you were going to lift.”
Leclerc: “What happened to Carlos?”
Verstappen: “At the start?”
Leclerc: “Was it because of the contact?”
Verstappen: “I’m not sure if he had damage because of the contact. On the floor, maybe.”
Perez: “Lewis couldn’t [inaudible].”
Leclerc: “No. I had to do a lot of saving, towards the end. Were you pushing at the end or just trying to manage the gap?”
Perez: “No, just managing the gap. You?”
Leclerc: “I mean, I was pushing considering I had to save fuel but there wasn’t much, much more to be honest.
“The wind was so…”
Verstappen: “Yeah! I had to hold the steering wheel tight.”
Leclerc: “I did the same as you, I lost the rear at Eau Rouge. It’s horrible.”
Verstappen: “There is a bit more run-off, now, in case. But still, it’s not the corner where you want it to happen.”