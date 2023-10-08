F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
8 Oct 2023
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Race Day. -

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix - Round 17.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing14433
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2224
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0194
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0183
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1153
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0145
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0136
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0132
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team083
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team047
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team046
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team044
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing023
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 03
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
19Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
22Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing16657
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0326
3Scuderia Ferrari1298
4Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0230
5McLaren F1 Team0219
6BWT Alpine F1 Team090
7Williams Racing023
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team S take016
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team012
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 05