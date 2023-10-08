Race winner Max Verstappen and McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were exhausted after the grand prix when they saw a replay of the headline clash between the Mercedes drivers.

Hamilton took the blame for the incident which caused him to retire early.

Norris said: “George couldn’t do anything.”

Piastri asked: “Who caused it, at the start?”

Verstappen replied: “Lewis turned in too much.”

Norris said: “George couldn’t have done anything else.”

Piastri reacted: “What? Was it Lewis and George that crashed?”

Norris: “Yeah.”

Piastri: “Ha! Wow. Thank you, Mercedes.”

Norris: “Yeah, it made our lives a lot easier, huh? George was quite quick.”

Verstappen: “You know what they call that? The law of the jungle.”

A tired Verstappen joked that he was too weary to carry away the winner’s trophy.

He teased Norris: “Can you take it?”

Norris: “The trophy? I’ll break it, if you want!”