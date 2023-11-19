F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

19 Nov 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23 at the start of the race. Formula 1

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Round 21.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing18549
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2273
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0232
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1200
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0200
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0195
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0188
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0160
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team089
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team073
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team062
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team058
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing027
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 013
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
18Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri06
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
20Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing01
22Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing20822
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0392
3Scuderia Ferrari1388
4McLaren F1 Team0284
5Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0273
6BWT Alpine F1 Team0120
7Williams Racing028
8Scuderia AlphaTauri 021
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake016
10MoneyGram Haas F1 Team012