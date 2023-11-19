“Nightclub” teased as cooldown car to hotspot replaces cooldown room at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The podium trio at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix were transported in a ‘cooldown car’ which replaced the cooldown room.
The traditional post-race private room, which so often reveals interesting conversations between the drivers, was not used in Vegas.
Instead, winner Max Verstappen, runner-up Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez were chauffeured in the back of a car to the famous Bellagio Hotel on the Vegas Strip.
Verstappen said about his early contact with George Russell: “I passed him at 12. I went like this… And he drove into me.”
Perez: “You didn’t lose anything?”
Verstappen: “Yes. But when the Safety Car was there, I didn’t want to change the whole front wing. I would’ve lost a lot of time.”
Leclerc: “You both stopped at the Safety Car?”
Verstappen: “Yeah. I stopped at the end.”
Leclerc: “You were a bit more quick on the hards.”
Verstappen: “Yeah.”
Perez: “Grained on the mediums?”
Verstappen: “Yeah.”
Leclerc: “We were really good on the mediums.”
Verstappen: “You had a lot of rotation.”
Perez: “I locked my front wing at the start. There was no DRS.”
Leclerc: “I didn’t realise. Where were you starting?”
Later Leclerc asked: “Where are we going?”
Verstappen: “Straight to the nightclub! Skip everything, see you tomorrow everyone! Or not!”