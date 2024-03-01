2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.824s
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.965s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.062s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m31.094s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.118s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.190s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.210s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.248s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.278s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.396s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.449s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.452s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.631s
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.671s
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.965s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.000s
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.096s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m32.124s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.125s
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.382s

The final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix saw Carlos Sainz lead the way for Ferrari.

It was tight at the top with 14 cars separated by 0.8s - meaning qualifying should be a very close fight.

Ferrari left it latest to complete their final runs and thus had the best of the track conditions.

Sainz toppled Fernando Alonso's benchmark, but it could have easily been Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris on top.

Leclerc made a mistake in S1, while Norris lost out over 0.4s in the final sector, indictating there's still more to come in qualifying.

