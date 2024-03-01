2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.824s
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.965s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.062s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.094s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.118s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.190s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.210s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.248s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.278s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.396s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.449s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.452s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.631s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.671s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.965s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.000s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.096s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m32.124s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.125s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.382s
The final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix saw Carlos Sainz lead the way for Ferrari.
It was tight at the top with 14 cars separated by 0.8s - meaning qualifying should be a very close fight.
Ferrari left it latest to complete their final runs and thus had the best of the track conditions.
Sainz toppled Fernando Alonso's benchmark, but it could have easily been Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris on top.
Leclerc made a mistake in S1, while Norris lost out over 0.4s in the final sector, indictating there's still more to come in qualifying.