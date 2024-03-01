2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.824s 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.965s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.062s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.094s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.118s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.190s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.210s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.248s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.278s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.396s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.449s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.452s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.631s 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m31.671s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.965s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.000s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.096s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m32.124s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.125s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.382s

The final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix saw Carlos Sainz lead the way for Ferrari.

It was tight at the top with 14 cars separated by 0.8s - meaning qualifying should be a very close fight.

Ferrari left it latest to complete their final runs and thus had the best of the track conditions.

Sainz toppled Fernando Alonso's benchmark, but it could have easily been Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris on top.

Leclerc made a mistake in S1, while Norris lost out over 0.4s in the final sector, indictating there's still more to come in qualifying.