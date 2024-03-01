Sebastian Vettel won’t rule out F1 return, giving Mercedes an intriguing option

Sebastian Vettel has admitted the door is not closed on a possible Formula 1 comeback.

The retired Vettel’s openness about potentially returning to racing may provide Mercedes with an unexpected, and intriguing, option.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 means Mercedes are searching for a replacement.

Vettel was asked by Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung about whether Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari could cause him to return to F1: “I was surprised by this change.

“Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff didn't call me, but we briefly exchanged text messages.

“But so far it's not an issue for me, also because at 36 I still have all the time in the world.

“So it doesn't go away. But my signs haven't changed.

“I think that I have learned and understood a lot in this one year without racing, including about myself.

“Being on the other side had a big impact on me; a lot of questions came up. So far there is no active project.”

Vettel was asked if his stance on an F1 comeback was ‘a clear no?’

“No,” he responded.

“I already said back then that there wouldn't be a clear no in that sense, because I believe that everything is a process.

“And maybe there will come a point at which I say: Yes, I would like to go back.

“When I sort it out mentally so that it suddenly makes sense again.

“But at the moment I'm doing very well without driving in Formula 1.

“There is no firm no, but also no firm yes.”

Wolff has already been questioned about contacting Vettel to replace Hamilton.

“I think he made the decision to not race anymore,” Wolff said.

“We are talking on a regular basis. We’ve also talked yesterday, but it wasn’t about driving for us in the future.”

The 2024 season which kicks off this weekend in Bahrain is the second without Vettel.

The German retired after a stint at Aston Martin.

He is a four-time F1 champion with all his titles coming as a Red Bull driver.

Only Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen have won more F1 grands prix than Vettel.

He insists that he is still keeping an eye on F1 from afar: “Yes I do.

“I wanted to try withdrawal at the first grand prix after my last race. I actually didn't watch the practice, but shortly before qualifying I had to give in and tuned in. I also watched the race.

“It wasn't as strange a feeling as I had previously thought, watching and no longer sitting in the car.

“I then saw a few races throughout the year, or at least watched the highlights.

“Because of course I'm still interested in the sport, even if I'm no longer that close to it.

“I watch with my wife and usually comment unconsciously.

“She says it's the first time she's really understood the sport.”

He continued: “I love this sport, it is so multifaceted and full of depth.

“But I also understand that many things are too complex to be understood in an hour and a half. “For me the fascination is still there. But of course I'm not neutral either.

“Last year belonged to Max Verstappen.

“Of course some people find it boring, but I think it doesn't give enough respect and recognition to his achievements.

“I, for one, am full of admiration. Even for someone like the ski racer Marco Odermatt. It's not that the others are doing something wrong, they really try everything. But Max and Marco do it so much better.

“They give the sport its shine. That excites me. Also because I still know what success feels like.”