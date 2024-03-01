Christian Horner held meeting with F1 and FIA bosses today

Christian Horner met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

The Red Bull team principal spoke to the F1 and FIA bosses after alleged evidence in the investigation into his behaviour was leaked to a number of accredited journalists, F1 team bosses and senior officials from an anonymous email account on Thursday.

Whether the contents of the email are legitimate have not been verified.

Horner had been cleared of any wrongdoing ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix after an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The 50-year-old was interviewed by an independent barrister with the findings sent to Red Bull’s management in Austria to discuss.

Horner was cleared and thus set to remain in charge of the Red Bull F1 team for the 2024 season.

However, after second practice in Bahrain on Thursday, it transpired that alleged evidence had been leaked.

Shortly after, Horner issued a statement once again denying the allegations.

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations," the statement said.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made.

"I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Horner’s rival bosses, Toto Wolff and Zak Brown, have already demanded “transparency”.

The Mercedes boss was especially critical of the statement issued by Red Bull, describing it as “basic, vague and opaque”.