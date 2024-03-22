2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results

Results from practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m18.564s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.582s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.597s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m18.599s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m18.621s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.642s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.667s
8Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m18.686s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.771s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m18.918s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m19.274s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m19.443s
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.489s
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m19.519s
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.561s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.604s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.622s
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.716s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.989s
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.014s

In FP1, it was Norris who led the timesheets from Verstappen.

Had it not been for a moment at Turn 9, it's likely Verstappen would have topped the order, leaving it late to improve on tyres that were past their best.

It was a tricky opening session with Alex Albon crashing out with 20 minutes ago, causing a brief red flag period.

Valtteri Bottas narrowly kept it out of the barriers after a 360-degree spin.

