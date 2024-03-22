2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
Results from practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m18.564s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.582s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.597s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m18.599s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m18.621s
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.642s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.667s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m18.686s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.771s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m18.918s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m19.274s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.443s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.489s
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.519s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.561s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.604s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.622s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.716s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.989s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.014s
In FP1, it was Norris who led the timesheets from Verstappen.
Had it not been for a moment at Turn 9, it's likely Verstappen would have topped the order, leaving it late to improve on tyres that were past their best.
It was a tricky opening session with Alex Albon crashing out with 20 minutes ago, causing a brief red flag period.
Valtteri Bottas narrowly kept it out of the barriers after a 360-degree spin.