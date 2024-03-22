2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m18.564s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.582s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.597s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.599s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m18.621s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.642s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.667s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.686s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.771s 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m18.918s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m19.274s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m19.443s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.489s 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m19.519s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.561s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.604s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.622s 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.716s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.989s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.014s

In FP1, it was Norris who led the timesheets from Verstappen.

Had it not been for a moment at Turn 9, it's likely Verstappen would have topped the order, leaving it late to improve on tyres that were past their best.

It was a tricky opening session with Alex Albon crashing out with 20 minutes ago, causing a brief red flag period.

Valtteri Bottas narrowly kept it out of the barriers after a 360-degree spin.