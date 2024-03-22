Lando Norris tops first Australian GP F1 practice as Alex Albon crashes out

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the opening practice session for the Australian Grand Prix as Williams driver Alex Albon crashed out.

Norris headed a tight session with just over three-tenths covering the top 10.

The McLaren driver’s 1m18.564s put him top of the order, 0.018s ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen would have beaten Norris’ lap had it not been for a wide moment at the high-speed Turn 9-10 chicane.

The reigning world champion wasn’t the only one to find that chicane difficult with Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all having moments of their own.

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas had a dramatic 360-degree spin at the same corner, but managed to keep it out of the barrier, only damaging his new soft tyres.

Albon was less fortunate as he shunted his Williams at Turn 8 after hitting the kerb awkwardly.

His Williams was completely damage, causing a red flag stoppage for approximately 10 minutes.

In terms of the rest of the times, Russell went third in the dying stages, within a tenth of Norris’ top time.

Charles Leclerc was 0.035s off the pace in fourth, piping Yuki Tsunoda, whose performances continue to impress.

Sergio Perez was sixth overall, 0.078s shy of Norris and ahead of former teammate Lance Stroll.

Carlos Sainz was back in the Ferrari after missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis.

He ended FP1 0.122s off Norris time, while Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.