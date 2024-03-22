Lando Norris tops first Australian GP F1 practice as Alex Albon crashes out

Lando Norris was the man to beat in first practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the opening practice session for the Australian Grand Prix as Williams driver Alex Albon crashed out.

Norris headed a tight session with just over three-tenths covering the top 10.

The McLaren driver’s 1m18.564s put him top of the order, 0.018s ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen would have beaten Norris’ lap had it not been for a wide moment at the high-speed Turn 9-10 chicane.

The reigning world champion wasn’t the only one to find that chicane difficult with Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all having moments of their own.

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas had a dramatic 360-degree spin at the same corner, but managed to keep it out of the barrier, only damaging his new soft tyres.

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Albon was less fortunate as he shunted his Williams at Turn 8 after hitting the kerb awkwardly.

His Williams was completely damage, causing a red flag stoppage for approximately 10 minutes.

In terms of the rest of the times, Russell went third in the dying stages, within a tenth of Norris’ top time.

Charles Leclerc was 0.035s off the pace in fourth, piping Yuki Tsunoda, whose performances continue to impress.

Sergio Perez was sixth overall, 0.078s shy of Norris and ahead of former teammate Lance Stroll.

Carlos Sainz was back in the Ferrari after missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis.

He ended FP1 0.122s off Norris time, while Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7 mins ago
Red Bull warned “battle for power” amid Christian Horner saga might “take a toll”
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Raymond Vermeulen (NLD) Driver Manager. Formula 1
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with…
F1
News
29 mins ago
Alex Albon ruled out of FP2 following major shunt in first Australian GP practice
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F3
News
1 hour ago
Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov denies putting F3 rival into the wall on purpose
Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov
Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov
F1
News
1 hour ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Australian GP?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 with sensor equipment behind the front suspension. Formula 1 World
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 with sensor equipment…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris tops first Australian GP F1 practice as Alex Albon crashes out
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Latest News

F1
Results
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…
F1
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton arrives in Australia
Lewis Hamilton arrives in Australia
F1
News
3 hours ago
How to watch F1 Australian Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
MotoGP
News
10 hours ago
Alex Rins reveals first Yamaha ‘concession’ test
Alex Rins, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Alex Rins, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March