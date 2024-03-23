2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m16.714s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.734s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m16.791s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.806s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.886s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.997s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.014s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.087s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.341s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m17.490s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m17.673s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.752s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m17.759s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.876s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.920s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.941s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.961s 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m17.963s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.390s

Charles Leclerc left it late to top final practice ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Less than a tenth separated the top two in Albert Park, with Max Verstappen within a tenth of Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was third-fastest in the other Ferrari, setting his best time on the mediums.