2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m16.714s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.734s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m16.791s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.806s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.886s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.997s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.014s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.087s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.341s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.490s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.673s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.752s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m17.759s
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.876s
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.920s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.941s
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.961s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.963s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.390s

Charles Leclerc left it late to top final practice ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Less than a tenth separated the top two in Albert Park, with Max Verstappen within a tenth of Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was third-fastest in the other Ferrari, setting his best time on the mediums. 

