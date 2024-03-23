2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.714s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.734s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.791s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.806s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.886s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.997s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.014s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.087s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.341s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.490s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.673s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.752s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.759s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.876s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.920s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.941s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.961s
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.963s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.390s
Charles Leclerc left it late to top final practice ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.
Less than a tenth separated the top two in Albert Park, with Max Verstappen within a tenth of Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz was third-fastest in the other Ferrari, setting his best time on the mediums.