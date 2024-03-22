Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda hit with “too slow” criticism by Helmut Marko

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been called “too slow” by Helmut Marko.

The RB driver duo were 12th and 10th quickest respectively in Friday practice at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

They each entered the F1 2024 season with legitimate hopes of landing a spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.

But their below-par early-season form has now drawn criticism from one of Red Bull’s top figures.

"There's a lot at stake,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“Both might be hoping for a seat at Red Bull, and one should be well ahead of the other.

"So far Ricciardo is a bit behind.

“But let's put it this way: Tsunoda's qualifying speed is okay.

“But in the race, both are too slow.

"I think one point would have been possible in each of the first two races.

"It's very difficult to score points behind the top five and, when you have an opportunity, you can't afford to make mistakes.

“You have to test the decisions in the absolute right order."

The criticism is particularly fierce for Ricciardo, who is competing at his home race this year.

He was seen as the No1 option for Red Bull if they choose to get rid of Sergio Perez next year.

But Perez has started this season brightly with a pair of P2 finishes while Ricciardo has lagged behind.

After two rounds of 2024, Ricciardo and Tsunoda are both without a point.

And their problems were highlighted in Bahrain when they bickered, when Ricciardo blamed “immaturity” for Tsunoda’s decision to overtake him on the cooldown lap.

The RB pair, on the basis of Friday practice, have little to look forward to during Saturday’s qualifying in Australia.

Alan Jones, the ex-F1 champ from Australia, has already questioned whether his countryman Ricciardo is past his best.