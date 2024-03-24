2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after Fernando Alonso's penalty

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 58 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +2.366s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +5.904s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +35.770s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +56.309s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +93.222s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +95.601s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +100.992s* 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +104.553s 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 17 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF

*20-second time penalty added to his race time (converted from a drive-through penalty)

Carlos Sainz won the F1 Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's race shockingly ended on the fourth lap.

An early brake issue caused Verstappen's first retirement in two years, costing him the chance to go for a record-equalling 10th grand prix win.

Instead, Ferrari driver Sainz offered a reminder of his talents.

Sainz was returning from appendix surgery two weeks ago, making his victory even sweeter.

He is now the driver who has won the past two grands prix that have eluded the mighty Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both failed to finish.

Hamilton suffered an engine issue, then Russell crashed out on the last lap.