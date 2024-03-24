2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after Fernando Alonso's penalty
Results from the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|58 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+2.366s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+5.904s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+35.770s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+56.309s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+93.222s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+95.601s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+100.992s*
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+104.553s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
*20-second time penalty added to his race time (converted from a drive-through penalty)
Carlos Sainz won the F1 Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's race shockingly ended on the fourth lap.
An early brake issue caused Verstappen's first retirement in two years, costing him the chance to go for a record-equalling 10th grand prix win.
Instead, Ferrari driver Sainz offered a reminder of his talents.
Sainz was returning from appendix surgery two weeks ago, making his victory even sweeter.
He is now the driver who has won the past two grands prix that have eluded the mighty Red Bulls.
Meanwhile, Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both failed to finish.
Hamilton suffered an engine issue, then Russell crashed out on the last lap.