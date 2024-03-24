2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after Fernando Alonso's penalty

Results from the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari58 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+2.366s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+5.904s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+35.770s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+56.309s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+93.222s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+95.601s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+100.992s*
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+104.553s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
17George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamDNF
 Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamDNF
 Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull RacingDNF

*20-second time penalty added to his race time (converted from a drive-through penalty)

Carlos Sainz won the F1 Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's race shockingly ended on the fourth lap.

An early brake issue caused Verstappen's first retirement in two years, costing him the chance to go for a record-equalling 10th grand prix win.

Instead, Ferrari driver Sainz offered a reminder of his talents.

Sainz was returning from appendix surgery two weeks ago, making his victory even sweeter.

He is now the driver who has won the past two grands prix that have eluded the mighty Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both failed to finish.

Hamilton suffered an engine issue, then Russell crashed out on the last lap.

