Carlos Sainz capitalises on Max Verstappen DNF for Australia win after surgery

Carlos Sainz ends Red Bull's perfect start to F1 2024 after Max Verstappen suffers first retirement in two years.

Race winner Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 passes the team as he enters parc ferme at the end of the race. Formula 1
Carlos Sainz took full advantage of a rare retirement for Max Verstappen to win the F1 Australian Grand Prix on his return from surgery.

A dramatic DNF for reigning world champion Verstappen blew the Melbourne race wide open, and Sainz capitalised to claim a brilliant victory in his first race back since undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Sainz, who was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix just a fortnight ago, snatched the lead from Verstappen on the second lap before the Red Bull driver encountered a sudden mechanical failure on the rear of his car.

Just two laps later, Verstappen was forced to limp home to the pits with smoke pouring out of his RB20 as he suffered his first DNF in two years and missed the chance to take a record-equaling 10th consecutive win.

Verstappen’s rare problem opened the door for Sainz to end Red Bull’s perfect start to the season and seal his third F1 career victory.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a smoking rear brake that led to his retirement. Formula 1 World
The Spaniard admitted he was not “100 percent” comfortable and was still experiencing discomfort behind the wheel throughout the Melbourne weekend, making his win all the more impressive.

Charles Leclerc completed a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Lando Norris, who led home McLaren teammate and home favourite Oscar Piastri to seal the final spot on the podium in third place. 

Sergio Perez was not in a position to take the win in Red Bull teammate Verstappen's absence as he finished fifth ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. 

RB's Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth, with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen completing the top-10 to claim a double points finish for Haas. 

The race ended under a Virtual Safety Car when George Russell crashed heavily on the last lap in his pursuit of Alonso. 

It was a nightmare race for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton also forced into retirement with an engine failure in the early stages. 

