F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 51 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 0 47 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 46 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 40 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 28 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 27 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 20 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 18 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 8 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 3 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 2 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 0 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 0 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen's F1 championship lead has been cut down to just four points following his first DNF in two years.

Charles Leclerc is his closest rival after finishing second in Australia behind teammate and race winner, Carlos Sainz.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 97 2 Scuderia Ferrari 1 93 3 McLaren F1 Team 0 55 4 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 27 5 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 26 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 4 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 4 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 9 Williams Racing 0 0 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship has been reduced to just four points after the Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari secured their first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022.