F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|51
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|47
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|46
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|40
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|28
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|27
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|20
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|18
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|8
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|2
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's F1 championship lead has been cut down to just four points following his first DNF in two years.
Charles Leclerc is his closest rival after finishing second in Australia behind teammate and race winner, Carlos Sainz.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|97
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|93
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|55
|4
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|27
|5
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|26
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|4
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|4
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship has been reduced to just four points after the Australian Grand Prix.
Ferrari secured their first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022.