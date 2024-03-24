F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing251
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari047
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing046
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari140
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team028
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team027
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team020
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team018
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team08
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team02
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team00
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen's F1 championship lead has been cut down to just four points following his first DNF in two years.

Charles Leclerc is his closest rival after finishing second in Australia behind teammate and race winner, Carlos Sainz.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing297
2Scuderia Ferrari193
3McLaren F1 Team055
4Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team027
5Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team026
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team04
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team04
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
9Williams Racing00
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship has been reduced to just four points after the Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari secured their first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
38 mins ago
Christian Horner confirms cause of Max Verstappen’s DNF and reveals Sergio Perez damage
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
Starting grid for the Portuguese MotoGP: How today's race will begin
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV today
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
How to watch NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas today: Live stream here
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg

Latest News

IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
How to watch IndyCar $1m Challenge today: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso and George Russell under investigation for last-lap crash
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen’s DNF dominates F1 cooldown room chat in Australia
1st place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, 2nd place Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and 3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren.
1st place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, 2nd place Charles Leclerc (MON)…