Max Verstappen’s DNF dominates F1 cooldown room chat in Australia

Here's what the top three in Australia discussed in Albert Park after the race.

1st place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, 2nd place Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and 3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren.
Max Verstappen’s DNF was the hot topic among Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the post-race cooldown room at the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s first retirement since Australia 2022 opened the door for Sainz to take the victory at Albert Park.

The Dutchman’s early DNF was dramatic, with his rear brakes going on fire with debris ejected from his RB20.

Sainz had overtaken Verstappen before his DNF after the reigning world champion reported a mistake.

This was discussed between Sainz, Leclerc and Norris in the pre-podium cooldown room.

Sainz: "I don’t know. He made a mistake in Turn 3, lose the rear."

Norris: "Maybe the rear brakes were already going."

Sainz: "But then he was in my DRS…"

Norris: "It smelled really bad. It was on fire, the rear brakes."

George Russell’s last lap DNF was also discussed."

Sainz: "George, a big one I think. It’s what I said in the briefing, it’s a bit too much."

Norris: "The grass on the entry…"

Leclerc: "I like it, it’s so nice…"

Sainz: "The shape of the corner is amazing but it’s so narrow."

Reacts to Russell’s incident

Norris: "It’s not too bad…"

Leclerc: "That’s not the one?"

Norris: "It looked like he rolled [over]"

