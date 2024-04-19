2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.302s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m36.629s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.660s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.690s
5Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.101s
6Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.118s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.213s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m37.229s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m37.238s
10Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m37.530s
11Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m37.626s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m38.006s
13Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m38.090s
14Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m38.284s
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m38.286s
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m38.630s
17George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m38.806s
18Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m38.839s
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m38.936s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m39.276s

It was Lance Stroll who led the way in FP1 at the Chinese Grand Prix, topping the timesheets ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris was on course to take top spot but bailed out of his best lap due to traffic in the final sector. 

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were third and fourth for Red Bull, while a number of teams - like Mercedes and Ferrari - didn't show their full potential in practice. 

