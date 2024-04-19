2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.302s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m36.629s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.660s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.690s 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m37.101s 6 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m37.118s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m37.213s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m37.229s 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m37.238s 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m37.530s 11 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m37.626s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m38.006s 13 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.090s 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.284s 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m38.286s 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m38.630s 17 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m38.806s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m38.839s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m38.936s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m39.276s

It was Lance Stroll who led the way in FP1 at the Chinese Grand Prix, topping the timesheets ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris was on course to take top spot but bailed out of his best lap due to traffic in the final sector.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were third and fourth for Red Bull, while a number of teams - like Mercedes and Ferrari - didn't show their full potential in practice.