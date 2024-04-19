2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.302s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m36.629s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.660s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.690s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.101s
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.118s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.213s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m37.229s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m37.238s
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m37.530s
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m37.626s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m38.006s
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.090s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.284s
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m38.286s
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m38.630s
|17
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m38.806s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m38.839s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m38.936s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m39.276s
It was Lance Stroll who led the way in FP1 at the Chinese Grand Prix, topping the timesheets ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Lando Norris was on course to take top spot but bailed out of his best lap due to traffic in the final sector.
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were third and fourth for Red Bull, while a number of teams - like Mercedes and Ferrari - didn't show their full potential in practice.