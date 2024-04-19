Lance Stroll tops the timesheets in sole practice session for Chinese Grand Prix

Lance Stroll headed the order in FP1 at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Lance Stroll set the pace in the only practice session at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

With the sprint format making a return, teams have just 60 minutes to set up their cars ahead of the sprint shootout.

With a mixture of tyres in play, it was difficult to gauge the pecking order in Shanghai.

However, it was Stroll who topped the timesheets for Aston Martin.

Stroll’s 1m36.302s put him 0.3s clear of McLaren’s Oscar Pastri, who showed better pace at a circuit which didn’t expect to suit the Woking outfit.

Had it not been for traffic on his final run, it would have been likely that Lando Norris topped the order.

Norris was 0.4s up on Piastri’s benchmark before encountering a number of cars before the back straight.

It wasn't an entirely smooth day with a small fire breaking out at Turn 7, causing a brief red flag.

Behind the top two was Max Verstappen, 0.3s shy of Stroll’s top time in FP1.

Sergio Perez continued his strong form, within a tenth of Verstappen.

The Haas duo were fifth and sixth respectively with Nico Hulkenberg leading the way.

Esteban Ocon was an impressive seventh in the upgraded Alpine, while Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10.

Both Ferraris were outside the top 10 after failing to find significant time on their new soft tyres.

Mercedes didn’t set a time on the softer rubber, leaving their drivers 17th and 18th.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
21 mins ago
Aleix “very proud”: “I convinced Maverick to come to Aprilia, winning with ‘my’ bike unbelievable”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
33 mins ago
Pierre Gasly delivers “not acceptable” rant after difficult Chinese GP FP1
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid with Julian Rouse (GBR) Alpine F1 Team Sporting Director. Formula 1 World
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid with Julian Rouse (GBR)…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Chinese GP?
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I would like BMW to go to MotoGP”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lance Stroll tops the timesheets in sole practice session for Chinese Grand Prix
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20; and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing…
F1
News
3 hours ago
How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…
MotoGP
News
14 hours ago
The MotoGP rider compared to a peak Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi