2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after penalties

Results from the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team57 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7.612s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari9.920s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing14.650s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari16.407s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team16.585s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team26.185s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team34.789s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team37.107s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team39.746s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team40.789s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team44.958s
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team49.756s
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber49.979s
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team50.956s
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber52.356s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team55.173s
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing76.091s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team84.683s
 Logan SargeantUSAWilliams RacingDNF

Lando Norris stormed to his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

While Norris took the lead due to fortutious circumstances with the Safety Car allowing him to make a 'cheap pit stop'.

However, Norris' race pace was the class of the field, extending his lead over Max Verstappen to well over seven seconds.

It means Norris ends his long wait to become a winner in F1.

Verstappen joined him on the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc.

