2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after penalties

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 57 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7.612s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 9.920s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 14.650s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 16.407s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 16.585s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 26.185s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 34.789s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 37.107s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 39.746s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 40.789s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 44.958s 13 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 49.756s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 49.979s 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 50.956s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 52.356s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 55.173s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 76.091s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 84.683s Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing DNF

Lando Norris stormed to his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

While Norris took the lead due to fortutious circumstances with the Safety Car allowing him to make a 'cheap pit stop'.

However, Norris' race pace was the class of the field, extending his lead over Max Verstappen to well over seven seconds.

It means Norris ends his long wait to become a winner in F1.

Verstappen joined him on the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc.