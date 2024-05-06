2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after penalties
Results from the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|57 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7.612s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|9.920s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14.650s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16.407s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|16.585s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|26.185s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|34.789s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|37.107s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|39.746s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|40.789s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|44.958s
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|49.756s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|49.979s
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|50.956s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|52.356s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|55.173s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|76.091s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|84.683s
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
Lando Norris stormed to his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
While Norris took the lead due to fortutious circumstances with the Safety Car allowing him to make a 'cheap pit stop'.
However, Norris' race pace was the class of the field, extending his lead over Max Verstappen to well over seven seconds.
It means Norris ends his long wait to become a winner in F1.
Verstappen joined him on the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc.