F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 136 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 101 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 0 98 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 85 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 83 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 41 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 37 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 33 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 27 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 14 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 9 12 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 5 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 1 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 0 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen extended his lead over Sergio Perez to 35 points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a strong weekend in Miami, cutting the gap to Perez to just three points.

Lando Norris' maiden F1 win means he's just two points behind former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz.

Yuki Tsunoda has moved ahead of Lance Stroll to move into the top 10.