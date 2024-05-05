F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4136
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0101
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari098
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari185
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team183
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team041
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team037
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team033
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team027
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team014
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team09
12Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team05
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team01
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen extended his lead over Sergio Perez to 35 points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a strong weekend in Miami, cutting the gap to Perez to just three points.

Lando Norris' maiden F1 win means he's just two points behind former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz.

Yuki Tsunoda has moved ahead of Lance Stroll to move into the top 10.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing4237
2Scuderia Ferrari1189
3McLaren F1 Team1124
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team064
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team042
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team019
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
9Williams Racing00
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

