F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|136
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|101
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|98
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|85
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|83
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|41
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|37
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|33
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|27
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|14
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|9
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|5
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|1
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen extended his lead over Sergio Perez to 35 points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.
Charles Leclerc enjoyed a strong weekend in Miami, cutting the gap to Perez to just three points.
Lando Norris' maiden F1 win means he's just two points behind former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz.
Yuki Tsunoda has moved ahead of Lance Stroll to move into the top 10.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|237
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|189
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|124
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|64
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|42
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|19
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0