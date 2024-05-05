“A lot of people doubted me” - Lando Norris on 110-race wait for first F1 win

Lando Norris says "a lot of people doubted me" on his journey to securing a breakthrough F1 win.

Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1…

Lando Norris says he is happy to prove his doubters wrong by claiming his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Starting fifth, Norris ran longer in the opening stint than his rivals and was able to jump into the lead when he made his pit stop under a Safety Car that was deployed at mid-distance.

From there, the McLaren driver had the pace to impressively pull clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to end a 110-race wait for his breakthrough grand prix win.

"Oh...about time, huh? F**k!.... Sorry!” Norris said. "What a race. It's been a long time coming. Finally I've managed to do it. 

"I'm so happy for my whole team. I finally delivered for them. Long day, tough race. Finally on top, so I'm over the moon.

"The whole weekend has been good. I've had some little setbacks along the way but I knew on Friday we had the pace.

"Just a couple mistakes here and there. Today we managed to put it together. We did the perfect strategy and it all paid off.”

Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Norris added: “Thanks to McLaren, everyone. I'll give a shout out to my mum and dad of course.

"I'm just proud. A lot of people doubted me along the way. I've made a lot of mistakes over my last five years in my short career but  today we put it altogether.

"This is all for the team. I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and do believe in them. Today we proved exactly that.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella joined Norris on the podium and was full of praise for the 24-year-old Briton.

“Most important is the victory for Lando because he deserves it So much,” he told Sky. “We have always said, as soon as we give him the right material, he will make it and he made it.

"I know what kind of work is behind this. It's so deserved for the McLaren team. I hope everyone enjoys this moment.

"This victory is for Gil de Ferran [former McLaren sporting director].”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton “really happy” to see Lando Norris and former team McLaren on top
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1…
F1
News
16m ago
Zak Brown open to getting second tattoo to celebrate Lando Norris’ maiden F1 win
Zak Brown (USA), McLaren F1 Team Executive Director Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Zak Brown (USA), McLaren F1 Team Executive Director Lando Norris (GBR),…
F1
News
40m ago
“A lot of people doubted me” - Lando Norris on 110-race wait for first F1 win
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1…
F1
Race Report
48m ago
Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for long-awaited first F1 victory in Miami
Lando Norris celebrates his breakthrough F1 win
Lando Norris celebrates his breakthrough F1 win
F1
Results
53m ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 6
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren issue statement explaining Donald Trump’s F1 garage visit
Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship…
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint…
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park - PBM Ducati win in new era with Irwin
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 1, podium with Christian Iddon and Kyle Ryde
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 1, podium with Christian Iddon…
© Ian Hopgood Photography