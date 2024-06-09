2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 9
Results from the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|70 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+3.879s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+4.317s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+4.915s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+10.199s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+17.510s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+23.625s
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+28.672s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+30.021s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+30.313s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+30.824s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+31.253s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+40.487s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+52.694s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 lap
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|56 laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|54 laps
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|54 laps
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|43 laps
|DNF
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|23 laps
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in a thrilling, chaotic and rain-affected F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver came out on top in a dramatic race which featured two Safety Cars, incidents galore, and multiple position changes for the lead.
But at the end it was Verstappen who came out on top, as he so often does, to beat Lando Norris and George Russell to his sixth victory of the season.
Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on a podium after a late duel with his Mercedes teammate, while Oscar Piastri took fifth.
The Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo's RB.
Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon claimed some much-needed points for Alpine by rounding out the top 10.