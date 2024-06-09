2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 9

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 70 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +3.879s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +4.317s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +4.915s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +10.199s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +17.510s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +23.625s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +28.672s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +30.021s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +30.313s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +30.824s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +31.253s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +40.487s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +52.694s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 lap DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 56 laps DNF Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 54 laps DNF Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 54 laps DNF Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 43 laps DNF Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 23 laps

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in a thrilling, chaotic and rain-affected F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver came out on top in a dramatic race which featured two Safety Cars, incidents galore, and multiple position changes for the lead.

But at the end it was Verstappen who came out on top, as he so often does, to beat Lando Norris and George Russell to his sixth victory of the season.

Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on a podium after a late duel with his Mercedes teammate, while Oscar Piastri took fifth.

The Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo's RB.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon claimed some much-needed points for Alpine by rounding out the top 10.