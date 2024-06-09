2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 9

Results from the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing70 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+3.879s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+4.317s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+4.915s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+10.199s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+17.510s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+23.625s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+28.672s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+30.021s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+30.313s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+30.824s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+31.253s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+40.487s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+52.694s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 lap
DNFCarlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari56 laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing54 laps
DNFSergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing54 laps
DNFCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari43 laps
DNFLogan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing23 laps

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in a thrilling, chaotic and rain-affected F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver came out on top in a dramatic race which featured two Safety Cars, incidents galore, and multiple position changes for the lead. 

But at the end it was Verstappen who came out on top, as he so often does, to beat Lando Norris and George Russell to his sixth victory of the season. 

Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on a podium after a late duel with his Mercedes teammate, while Oscar Piastri took fifth.

The Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo's RB. 

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon claimed some much-needed points for Alpine by rounding out the top 10. 

