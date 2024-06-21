2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m14.228s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.252s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m14.572s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.614s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.692s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.867s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.911s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.086s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.222s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m15.147s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m15.434s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m15.472s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.484s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.512s
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m15.580s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m15.6161s
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m15.644s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m15.752s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m15.865s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m15.916s

Lando Norris kicked off this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in impressive fashion as he topped the timesheets in FP1.

Norris pipped Verstappen by less than a tenth after going quickest in the first sector, while the Dutchman had a slender advantage in the final two-thirds of the lap.

Carlos Sainz completed the top three, but set his best lap on the slower medium tyres.

Similarly, Russell was fourth on the mediums ahead of Sergio Perez.

