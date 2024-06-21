2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.228s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.252s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m14.572s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.614s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.692s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.867s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.911s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.086s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.222s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m15.147s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m15.434s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m15.472s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.484s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.512s
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m15.580s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m15.6161s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m15.644s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m15.752s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m15.865s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m15.916s
Lando Norris kicked off this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in impressive fashion as he topped the timesheets in FP1.
Norris pipped Verstappen by less than a tenth after going quickest in the first sector, while the Dutchman had a slender advantage in the final two-thirds of the lap.
Carlos Sainz completed the top three, but set his best lap on the slower medium tyres.
Similarly, Russell was fourth on the mediums ahead of Sergio Perez.