2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m14.228s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.252s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m14.572s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.614s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.692s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m14.867s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.911s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.086s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.222s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m15.147s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m15.434s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m15.472s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.484s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.512s 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m15.580s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m15.6161s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m15.644s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m15.752s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m15.865s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m15.916s

Lando Norris kicked off this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in impressive fashion as he topped the timesheets in FP1.

Norris pipped Verstappen by less than a tenth after going quickest in the first sector, while the Dutchman had a slender advantage in the final two-thirds of the lap.

Carlos Sainz completed the top three, but set his best lap on the slower medium tyres.

Similarly, Russell was fourth on the mediums ahead of Sergio Perez.