Lance Stroll gives ringing endorsement of Aston Martin to Adrian Newey

“Everyone in this paddock wants Adrian Newey.”

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…

Lance Stroll insists Aston Martin are an “exciting” project, after being asked about rumoured interest in Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull chief technical officer will leave his job early next year and ambitious F1 teams throughout the paddock are eager to sign him.

Newey’s availability could skyrocket the hopes of a prospective new employer’s 2026 car, when the new regulations begin.

Aston Martin gave Newey a tour of their Silverstone facility and have negotiated salary terms with him, The Telegraph reported.

Stroll, son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, reacted at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix: “Everyone in this paddock wants Adrian Newey.”

He told journalists: “I hear a lot of things mainly from you guys!

“Last week I heard he was going to Ferrari, now us, next week it will be Williams!

“So I listen to you guys. You tell me more.”

Stroll added about Newey: “He’s a legend of the sport. He has more championships than anyone in this paddock - drivers, engineers, anyone…

“Everyone loves Adrian, and wants Adrian.”

Aston Martin did not comment on Newey specifically but a spokesman has said: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Ferrari are also reportedly in the mix for Newey’s services.

But Stroll insisted Aston Martin can offer him an intriguing challenge.

“We have a super exciting factory,” he said.

“It’s a young team but an exciting project. The wind tunnel…”

Stroll insisted the team is vastly different to when he joined in 2021.

“You know what it looked like before, and what it looks like now,” he said.

“It’s incredible to see.

“We’ve just got to make the car faster and it’ll be more exciting.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
31m ago
Lance Stroll gives ringing endorsement of Aston Martin to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
F1
News
52m ago
Lando Norris pips Max Verstappen to top red-flagged opening Spanish GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
Results
59m ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari explain the seven upgrades ‘fast-tracked’ to F1 Spanish GP
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz doesn’t “want a project” as he's forced into Williams or Sauber F1 move
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

Latest News

F1
2h ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
3h ago
Our pitlane insider spots crucial upgrades to Ferrari in Barcelona
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell “job in danger” if Max Verstappen is “on the market”
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and George Russell (GBR)…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Boxing match cancelled; Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo trade vicious verbal blows
Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa