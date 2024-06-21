Lance Stroll gives ringing endorsement of Aston Martin to Adrian Newey

Lance Stroll insists Aston Martin are an “exciting” project, after being asked about rumoured interest in Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull chief technical officer will leave his job early next year and ambitious F1 teams throughout the paddock are eager to sign him.

Newey’s availability could skyrocket the hopes of a prospective new employer’s 2026 car, when the new regulations begin.

Aston Martin gave Newey a tour of their Silverstone facility and have negotiated salary terms with him, The Telegraph reported.

Stroll, son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, reacted at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix: “Everyone in this paddock wants Adrian Newey.”

He told journalists: “I hear a lot of things mainly from you guys!

“Last week I heard he was going to Ferrari, now us, next week it will be Williams!

“So I listen to you guys. You tell me more.”

Stroll added about Newey: “He’s a legend of the sport. He has more championships than anyone in this paddock - drivers, engineers, anyone…

“Everyone loves Adrian, and wants Adrian.”

Aston Martin did not comment on Newey specifically but a spokesman has said: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Ferrari are also reportedly in the mix for Newey’s services.

But Stroll insisted Aston Martin can offer him an intriguing challenge.

“We have a super exciting factory,” he said.

“It’s a young team but an exciting project. The wind tunnel…”

Stroll insisted the team is vastly different to when he joined in 2021.

“You know what it looked like before, and what it looks like now,” he said.

“It’s incredible to see.

“We’ve just got to make the car faster and it’ll be more exciting.”