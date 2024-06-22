2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.013s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.043s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.050s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.087s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.164s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.359s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.723s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.753s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.786s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.907s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.950s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.964s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.975s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.024s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.074s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m14.161s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.254s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m14.420s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.572s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m14.729s
Carlos Sainz set the pace in final practice with a tenth separating the top four at the timesheets.
It was a tight session at the top with drama ensuing at the end of the session.
Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton had contact; similarly with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.