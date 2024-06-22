2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m13.013s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.043s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m13.050s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.087s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.164s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.359s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.723s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m13.753s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.786s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m13.907s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.950s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.964s
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.975s
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.024s
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.074s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m14.161s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.254s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m14.420s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.572s
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m14.729s

Carlos Sainz set the pace in final practice with a tenth separating the top four at the timesheets.

It was a tight session at the top with drama ensuing at the end of the session.

Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton had contact; similarly with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

