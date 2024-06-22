2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.013s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m13.043s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.050s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.087s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.164s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.359s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.723s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m13.753s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.786s 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m13.907s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.950s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.964s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.975s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.024s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.074s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m14.161s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.254s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m14.420s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.572s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m14.729s

Carlos Sainz set the pace in final practice with a tenth separating the top four at the timesheets.

It was a tight session at the top with drama ensuing at the end of the session.

Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton had contact; similarly with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.