McLaren team member discharged from hospital after F1 paddock fire

McLaren F1 team member has been released from hospital following a fire in their hospitality unit on Saturday.

A McLaren F1 team member has been discharged from hospital following a fire which broke out in their hospitality building on Saturday. 

Crash.net was in McLaren’s motorhome at the time it was evacuated after a fire started in the kitchen area. Smoke was seen billowing out of the hospitality unit as emergency services and fire crews attended the scene at the Spanish Grand Prix venue. 

McLaren have provided an update confirming that all team personnel and guests are accounted for. 

"This morning a fire was detected in our trackside Team Hub," a team statement read. "The team hub was evacuated of all staff and guests, and circuit emergency services attended the scene within minutes. The circuit emergency services and local fire department have since extinguished the fire.

"We would like to thank all the marshals and emergency services for their quick and professional response. We would also like to thank Formula 1, the FIA and our competitors who have offered to help our team and guests this weekend."

One team member had been taken to hospital as a precuation, but they have since been released. 

"The McLaren team member who had been taken to hospital for review has now been discharged. Our thanks go to the circuit and hospital medical staff for their care and support," the team confirmed in a further update. 

Pirelli chief and part-time paramedic Mario Isola was among the first on the scene as he helped bring in fire extinguishers. 

The fire started shortly before final practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were able to take part in FP3. 

It is not the first fire to occur in the F1 paddock at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

After Pastor Maldonado's maiden F1 victory in 2012, a blaze broke out in the back of the Williams garage. 

