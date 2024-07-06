2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from final practice for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m37.529s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m37.564s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m37.714s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.139s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m38.393s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.454s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m38.654s 8 Sergio Perez GBR Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m39.284s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m39.340s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m39.579s 11 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m39.603s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m39.702s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m39.820s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m39.868s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m40.242s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m40.430s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m40.539s 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m41.166s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m41.785s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team No Time Set

Mercedes led a 1-2 finish in final practice for the British Grand Prix. The session remained wet with all 20 drivers running on the intermediates.

As drivers got comfortable with the conditions, it was Mercedes which looked most comfortable as Lewis Hamilton led the order on several occasions. In the end, less than a tenth split Russell and Hamilton.

Outside the two Mercedes drivers was Lando Norris, who was 0.185s off the pace. Carlos Sainz was 0.6s off in fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in FP3.

Pierre Gasly didn't set a time after causing the only red flag of the session.