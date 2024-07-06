2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from final practice for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m37.529s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m37.564s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m37.714s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.139s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m38.393s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.454s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m38.654s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|GBR
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m39.284s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m39.340s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m39.579s
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m39.603s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m39.702s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m39.820s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m39.868s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m40.242s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m40.430s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m40.539s
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m41.166s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m41.785s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No Time Set
Mercedes led a 1-2 finish in final practice for the British Grand Prix. The session remained wet with all 20 drivers running on the intermediates.
As drivers got comfortable with the conditions, it was Mercedes which looked most comfortable as Lewis Hamilton led the order on several occasions. In the end, less than a tenth split Russell and Hamilton.
Outside the two Mercedes drivers was Lando Norris, who was 0.185s off the pace. Carlos Sainz was 0.6s off in fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.
Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in FP3.
Pierre Gasly didn't set a time after causing the only red flag of the session.