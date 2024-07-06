2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Here are the results from final practice for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m37.529s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m37.564s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m37.714s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m38.139s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m38.393s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m38.454s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m38.654s
8Sergio PerezGBROracle Red Bull Racing1m39.284s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m39.340s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m39.579s
11Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m39.603s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m39.702s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m39.820s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m39.868s
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m40.242s
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m40.430s
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m40.539s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m41.166s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m41.785s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamNo Time Set

Mercedes led a 1-2 finish in final practice for the British Grand Prix. The session remained wet with all 20 drivers running on the intermediates. 

As drivers got comfortable with the conditions, it was Mercedes which looked most comfortable as Lewis Hamilton led the order on several occasions. In the end, less than a tenth split Russell and Hamilton.

Outside the two Mercedes drivers was Lando Norris, who was 0.185s off the pace. Carlos Sainz was 0.6s off in fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in FP3.

Pierre Gasly didn't set a time after causing the only red flag of the session.

