George Russell heads British 1-2-3 in wet final practice at Silverstone

George Russell edged out Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time in a wet final practice at the British Grand Prix.

Heavy showers on Saturday morning left the Silverstone circuit soaked, with Mercedes looking strong in the wet conditions as Russell surged to the top of the FP3 order, just 0.035s clear of Hamilton, who also had a spell as the fastest driver in the session.

After topping both of Friday’s dry practice sessions, Lando Norris made it a British 1-2-3 by putting his McLaren third, nearly-two tenths adrift of Russell’s benchmark.

There was a six-tenth gap back to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fourth, while Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen spun on his way to fifth, over eight tenths off the pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended final practice with the sixth-fastest time, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

There were spins too for Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly, who caused a brief red flag when he beached his Alpine in the gravel at Club early in the session.

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.