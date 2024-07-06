George Russell heads British 1-2-3 in wet final practice at Silverstone

George Russell tops wet final practice at Silverstone, ahead of fellow Brits Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

George Russell edged out Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time in a wet final practice at the British Grand Prix.

Heavy showers on Saturday morning left the Silverstone circuit soaked, with Mercedes looking strong in the wet conditions as Russell surged to the top of the FP3 order, just 0.035s clear of Hamilton, who also had a spell as the fastest driver in the session.

After topping both of Friday’s dry practice sessions, Lando Norris made it a British 1-2-3 by putting his McLaren third, nearly-two tenths adrift of Russell’s benchmark.

There was a six-tenth gap back to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fourth, while Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen spun on his way to fifth, over eight tenths off the pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended final practice with the sixth-fastest time, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

There were spins too for Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly, who caused a brief red flag when he beached his Alpine in the gravel at Club early in the session.

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
27m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes F1 2025 contender Kimi Antonelli claims breakthrough F2 win
17-year-old Kimi Antonelli has been tipped as a future F1 star
17-year-old Kimi Antonelli has been tipped as a future F1 star

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Jorge Martin wins as Marc Marquez produces impressive sprint comeback
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results
Celestino Vietti, Jake Dixon and Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qualifying, Germany, 6 July 2024
Celestino Vietti, Jake Dixon and Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qualifying,…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta