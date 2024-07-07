F1 World Championship points after the 2024 British Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 255 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 171 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 150 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 146 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 124 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 118 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 111 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 110 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 45 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 23 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 11 14 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 3 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship to 84 points after putting in a recovery drive at the British Grand Prix. Lando Norris and McLaren once again failed to capitalise on their superior pace over Red Bull as he finished third behind Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton took his first victory of the year, reducing the gap to Mercedes teammate George Russell to just one point.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 373 2 Scuderia Ferrari 2 302 3 McLaren F1 Team 1 295 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 221 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 68 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 31 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 9 9 Williams Racing 0 4 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull are 71 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following the British Grand Prix. McLaren have closed in though in the race for second following Charles Leclerc's latest miserable race.

Mercedes sit comfortably fourth overall. In the midfield fight, Haas are now just four points RB in the race for sixth in the standings.