F1 World Championship points after the 2024 British Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 British Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|255
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|171
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|146
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|124
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|118
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|111
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|110
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|45
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|23
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|3
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship to 84 points after putting in a recovery drive at the British Grand Prix. Lando Norris and McLaren once again failed to capitalise on their superior pace over Red Bull as he finished third behind Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton took his first victory of the year, reducing the gap to Mercedes teammate George Russell to just one point.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|373
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|302
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|295
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|221
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|68
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|31
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|9
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull are 71 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following the British Grand Prix. McLaren have closed in though in the race for second following Charles Leclerc's latest miserable race.
Mercedes sit comfortably fourth overall. In the midfield fight, Haas are now just four points RB in the race for sixth in the standings.