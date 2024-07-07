F1 World Championship points after the 2024 British Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7255
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1171
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1150
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1146
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team0124
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0118
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1111
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1110
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team045
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team023
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team020
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team011
14Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team03
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship to 84 points after putting in a recovery drive at the British Grand Prix. Lando Norris and McLaren once again failed to capitalise on their superior pace over Red Bull as he finished third behind Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton took his first victory of the year, reducing the gap to Mercedes teammate George Russell to just one point. 

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7373
2Scuderia Ferrari2302
3McLaren F1 Team1295
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2221
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team068
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team031
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
8BWT Alpine F1 Team09
9Williams Racing04
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull are 71 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship following the British Grand Prix. McLaren have closed in though in the race for second following Charles Leclerc's latest miserable race.

Mercedes sit comfortably fourth overall. In the midfield fight, Haas are now just four points RB in the race for sixth in the standings. 

 

